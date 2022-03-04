Advertisement

Winnebago County District Attorney to step down in May

Christian Gossett
Christian Gossett(Winnebago County District Attorney's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County District Attorney Christian A. Gossett will resign this spring.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that Gossett’s resignation is effective May 7.

“At this time, I believe it is in my and my family’s best interest for me to step back from the obligations that are unique to this position. I believe it is an ideal time to take this step as our office is functioning at a very high level, with an extremely competent team. I have recommended that Governor Evers appoint Deputy District Attorney Eric Sparr to take my place. Attorney Sparr was unanimously selected by his peers to fill the Deputy role and I am confident in his ability to lead this office,” Gossett says.

Gossett says over the past 15 years, Winnebago County has become “a leader in addressing mental health, addiction, and other criminogenic factors in order to reduce criminal behavior leading to a safer community.”

He touted reaching the highest felony conviction rate of any county in Wisconsin and eliminating backlogs.

The governor is looking for applicants to fill Gossett’s position. The new prosecutor will serve for the remainder of Gossett’s term that ends in January 2025.

