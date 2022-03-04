A WILD WEEKEND FORECAST... FREEZING RAIN, THUNDER & WIND

This afternoon will features some dim sunshine before clouds thicken. It is the calm before the storm. Temperatures will be milder today than yesterday with highs reaching the upper 30s for most, but this is not nearly as mild as what we will see tomorrow afternoon.

Our next Weathermaker arrives tonight with freezing rain arriving after midnight. Most of this icy rain will fall NORTHWEST of Green Bay. Up to three-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation is possible. Roads will become very icy with a thin glaze collecting on tree branches and power lines. While the roads across eastern Wisconsin should be just wet, your severe weather outlook is in the MODERATE category tomorrow. Tonight through tomorrow midday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

By tomorrow evening, scattered rain and storms will be moving through the area. Pockets of heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds will all be likely. Much of the area will pick up between a half inch, and an inch of rain. It might be a good idea to clear out any snow and slush clogging up any storm drains in your area. With the frozen ground we have now, any rainfall runoff may cause some ponding of water.

As the storm pulls away on Sunday, it’s going to be windy and cooler. West winds will gust to around 40 mph, causing temperatures to drop from the 40s, to the 30s by Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Dim sunshine and clouds. Clouds increase. Slightly milder. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late night freezing rain, especially NORTHWEST of Green Bay. LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning freezing rain, NORTH, then showers. Evening thunderstorms. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Gusty winds and cooler. Early light snow north. Clouds and some sun. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Cloudy and brisk. A chance of snow showers or a light mix, mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Chance of snow/mix. HIGH: 44

