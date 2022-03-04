WILD WEATHER THIS WEEKEND... ICY RAIN, THUNDER & WIND

Your Friday weather looks quiet and dry. You will see some dim or filtered sunshine through the clouds streaming overhead. After a cold and calm start to your Friday, it’s going to be a little milder this afternoon. Most of our highs will range from 35 to 40 degrees.

After a dry evening, a bout of freezing rain will push into the area after midnight. Most of this icy rain will fall NORTHWEST of Green Bay. Up to two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation is possible. Roads will become very icy with a thin glaze collecting on tree branches and power lines. While the roads across eastern Wisconsin should be just wet, your severe weather outlook is in the MODERATE category tomorrow. Saturday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Then, into Saturday evening, as temperatures climb to about 50 degrees, we’re expecting thunderstorms. Along with the thunder and lightning, pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. Much of the area will pick up at least half an inch of rain. It might be a good idea to clear out any snow and slush clogging up any storm drains in your area. With the frozen ground we have now, any rainfall runoff may cause some ponding of water.

As the storm pulls away on Sunday, it’s going to be windy and cooler. West winds will gust to around 40 mph, causing temperatures to drop from the 40s, to the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 1-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Dim sunshine and clouds. A little milder. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late night freezing rain, especially NORTHWEST of Green Bay. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning freezing rain, NORTH, then showers. Evening thunderstorms. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Gusty winds and cooler. Clouds and some sun. HIGH: 42, then falling LOW: 27

MONDAY: Cloudy and brisk. A chance of snow showers or a light mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 40

