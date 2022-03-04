Where to find the CP Telethon and Milwaukee Bucks on TV this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is proud to again host one of the nation’s longest-running annual telethons this weekend. The CP Telethon is the biggest fundraiser of the year for CP, and your donations will help the organization offer therapy and life skill services to people in Northeast Wisconsin, from kids to senior adults.

Watch WBAY-TV 2 and WBAY.com’s livestream Saturday from 6:30 P.M. to 10 P.M. and Sunday from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for music and entertainment and of course the stories of CP’s life-changing work.

WBAY-TV is also your local station for the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA double-header Sunday, so we had to do a short pass. The NBA games will air on WBAY channel 2.2, normally our 24/7 First Alert Weather channel, starting at 11:30 A.M. Channel 2.2 will carry ABC’s pre-game show, the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics at noon, followed by the Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns at 2:30 p.m.

The game is also available on the ESPN app for cable and satellite subscribers with your MVPD account information.

24/7 First Alert Weather will resume after the conclusion of the Bucks-Suns game.

Due to NBA restrictions, we cannot carry the game online and our weather channel’s livestream will be blacked out during this time.

