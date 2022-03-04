Advertisement

Where to find the CP Telethon and Milwaukee Bucks on TV this weekend

2021 CP Telethon
2021 CP Telethon(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is proud to again host one of the nation’s longest-running annual telethons this weekend. The CP Telethon is the biggest fundraiser of the year for CP, and your donations will help the organization offer therapy and life skill services to people in Northeast Wisconsin, from kids to senior adults.

Watch WBAY-TV 2 and WBAY.com’s livestream Saturday from 6:30 P.M. to 10 P.M. and Sunday from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for music and entertainment and of course the stories of CP’s life-changing work.

WBAY-TV is also your local station for the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA double-header Sunday, so we had to do a short pass. The NBA games will air on WBAY channel 2.2, normally our 24/7 First Alert Weather channel, starting at 11:30 A.M. Channel 2.2 will carry ABC’s pre-game show, the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics at noon, followed by the Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns at 2:30 p.m.

The game is also available on the ESPN app for cable and satellite subscribers with your MVPD account information.

24/7 First Alert Weather will resume after the conclusion of the Bucks-Suns game.

Due to NBA restrictions, we cannot carry the game online and our weather channel’s livestream will be blacked out during this time.

CP's biggest fundraiser of the year airs Saturday night and Sunday, March 5 & 6

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders pleads not guilty in federal case

Latest News

February 24 WBAY Morning Rush
February 24 WBAY Morning Rush
Action 2 News at 4:30 on February 23 2022
Action 2 News at 4:30 "A" block
Action 2 News team coverage
Action 2 News at 5 "A" block
Gray TV logo
Find a job in the TV industry