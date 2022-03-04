Advertisement

Sens. Johnson, Baldwin introduce bill to end gray wolf protections

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A judge on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, ordered federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin’s two U.S. senators are moving to end protections for gray wolves across most of the United States.

Republican Ron Johnson says he and Democrat Tammy Baldwin introduced a bill earlier this week to remove protections for the wolf. Wyoming’s two Republican U.S. senators, Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, have joined them.

The bill comes after a federal judge in California last month ordered protections be restored for wolves across most of the U.S. after the Trump administration removed them from the endangered species list.

Re-listing wolves on the list effectively banned any wolf hunting or trapping seasons and prohibited farmers and ranchers from killing wolves preying on livestock. 

In his statement, Sen. Johnson wrote in part, “Wisconsinites must have a say in the management of gray wolves. In the western Great Lakes region, state wildlife agencies should manage the recovered population so the wolf’s ongoing role in the ecosystem does not come at the expense of farmers, loggers, sportsmen and people who simply live in these areas.”

Baldwin added, “I have supported a bipartisan effort to delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin since 2011 because of the scientific conclusion that the population has recovered in the Great Lakes region and that is why we should return management to the State of Wisconsin.”

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in his ruling in February that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

