Rally and donation drive for Ukraine in Appleton

Organizations are collecting donations for Ukrainians, from non-perishable food to military supplies
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A crowd showed up along the streets of downtown Appleton, waving signs and Ukraine’s flag in a show of support for the country under siege.

Many told us they’re of Ukrainian descent and have relatives and friends still living in that country that they’re worried about.

Johnathan Pylypiv, an organizer of Friday’s rally, said, ”This is extremely important. We’re so grateful for the Fox Cities, Appleton, all of our communities coming together, stand with Ukrainian families all over northeast Wisconsin and beyond. So grateful to not only bring awareness, but also impact by the items we’re collecting.”

The goal of the rally was twofold: to show support for Ukrainian citizens and collect items for those in need. They’re looking for non-perishable food, clothes, and personal hygiene products plus items the military and citizen soldiers could use, like outdoor clothing and basic medical supplies. All of these were being placed in a truck along Houdini Plaza.

From here, they’ll be shipped to a bigger collection site in Chicago, flown to Poland, then trucked into Ukraine.

Organizers say the community support has been unbelievable.

