Advertisement

PROGRAMMING ANNOUNCEMENT: CP Telethon and Milwaukee Bucks game

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are proud to bring you the 68th CP Telethon on March 5 and 6. That means some changes for regularly scheduled programming.

The telethon, presented by Keller Inc, airs live on WBAY on Saturday, March 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The money raised funds operations and services at CP in Green Bay. CP offers innovative therapy and life skills for people of all ages and all abilities.

One of the big changes is the Milwaukee Bucks game that’s being broadcast by ABC at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That game will shift to our 24/7 First Alert Weather Channel. It’s over the air on channel 2-2. Check your individual service listings to find the 24/7 First Alert Weather Channel.

Here’s the message from our Programming Department: “Our regular 24/7 First Alert weather coverage will be preempted this Sunday, March 6 beginning at 11:30am for an NBA double-header. We will be airing the annual CP Telethon on WBAY-TV2 at that time. After a pregame show, the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game will start at noon, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns at 2:30pm. Our 24/7 First Alert weather coverage will resume after the conclusion of the Bucks-Suns game. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

CLICK HERE to find all the programming updates for this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders pleads not guilty in federal case

Latest News

March 4 Birthday Club
March 4 Birthday Club
CP Telethon
CP Telethon returns live and in-person for 68th year
March 3 Birthday Club
March 3 Birthday Club
Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
Door County Candle Company sells more than 10,000 Ukraine candles