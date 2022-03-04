PROGRAMMING ANNOUNCEMENT: CP Telethon and Milwaukee Bucks game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are proud to bring you the 68th CP Telethon on March 5 and 6. That means some changes for regularly scheduled programming.

The telethon, presented by Keller Inc, airs live on WBAY on Saturday, March 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The money raised funds operations and services at CP in Green Bay. CP offers innovative therapy and life skills for people of all ages and all abilities.

One of the big changes is the Milwaukee Bucks game that’s being broadcast by ABC at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That game will shift to our 24/7 First Alert Weather Channel. It’s over the air on channel 2-2. Check your individual service listings to find the 24/7 First Alert Weather Channel.

Here’s the message from our Programming Department: “Our regular 24/7 First Alert weather coverage will be preempted this Sunday, March 6 beginning at 11:30am for an NBA double-header. We will be airing the annual CP Telethon on WBAY-TV2 at that time. After a pregame show, the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game will start at noon, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns at 2:30pm. Our 24/7 First Alert weather coverage will resume after the conclusion of the Bucks-Suns game. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

CLICK HERE to find all the programming updates for this weekend.

