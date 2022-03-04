Phoenix WBB beats rival Milwaukee in HL quarterfinals

GREEN BAY ATHLETICS

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Thursday night, the Green Bay women’s basketball team got revenge on the one team that has beaten them since Jan. 8, Milwaukee. Thanks to a stellar defensive performance, the Phoenix ran away from the Panthers 57-42 in the 2022 KEEPS Horizon League Quarterfinal.Cassie Schiltz led the Phoenix (20-6, 15-4) with 14 points, while Julia Hartwig chipped in with a career-high 11 points. Newly minted Freshman of the Year Award winner Bailey Butler dropped in nine points off the bench in 21 minutes.Sydney Staver paced the Panthers with nine points in 26 minutes.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Schiltz was locked in from the get-go Thursday night, beginning the game 4-for-4 from the field and scoring eight of the team’s first 10 points. Milwaukee would try to sway the momentum after Megan Walstad buried a three to make it 11-7 in favor of GB, but the Phoenix would start to pull away near the end of the frame when Sydney Levy answered Walstad with a trey of her own. The opening quarter would conclude with GB up, 16-9. The second quarter opened similarly to the first frame, with neither team scoring for the first 2:35. It was Sydney Staver who opened the scoring with a turnaround jumper that pulled Milwaukee within five at 16-11 with 7:25 to go. Schiltz continued to roll, this time from deep to stretch the lead back to eight at 19-11 with 7:00 to go before intermission. Emma Wittmershaus responded with a three with 6:46 to go, but the Panthers would go cold after that. Green Bay went on a 9-0 run that was capped by a Butler three with 4:47 to go, putting the Phoenix up 28-14. Hailey Oskey’s trey ended the half as GB cruised into the break up 30-20. Milwaukee and GB would trade baskets to open the third quarter, but the Phoenix would break open the game by going on a 13-2 run. The Phoenix defense was on point in that stretch, holding MKE scoreless for 4:03 in the back half of the frame. Butler led the Phoenix with five points in the quarter, including an and-one at the 4:27 mark to conclude the 13-2 run. Green Bay would keep their foot on the gas, never letting their lead get to less than 15. The Phoenix opened the quarter with a 7-2 run, and never looked back en route to the 57-42 win.

GAME NOTES»

Schiltz’s 14-point performance was the 10th time this season she scored in double-figures and the 15th time in her career.» Green Bay won the rebound battle 37-29.» Milwaukee never led in the game.» The Phoenix bench totaled 17 points.» Green Bay had 26 points in the paint, compared to Milwaukee’s 20.» GB’s defense held Milwaukee to 34-percent shooting from the field.» The Phoenix is now 15-1 when leading at the half.» Green Bay is 13-2 since the month of January.» Hartwig’s 11 points marks her first career game in double-figure scoring.» Seven Phoenix recorded a steal.» Green Bay won the turnover battle, 14-11.

COMING UP

(3) Green Bay will face (4) Cleveland State in the 2022 KEEPS Horizon League Semifinals on Monday, March 7. Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT, live streaming on ESPN+. The Phoenix and Vikings concluded the regular season with a game in Cleveland on Feb. 26, when GB narrowly won 66-64. Hailey Oskey led the Phoenix with 26 points in the game.

