Advertisement

Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus. Anna’s parents specifically requested the photo of their daughter be released and viewed by the public.(Garfield County Coroner)
By Emily Van de Riet and Madelynn Fellet and Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - Authorities in Colorado have identified the 11-year-old girl who died Thursday morning after she tripped and fell under the wheels of a moving school bus.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office identified the child as Annaliese Backner, who went by Anna.

Anna attended Grand Valley Middle School as a sixth grader. According to the coroner’s office, Anna’s parents requested the photo of their daughter be released and viewed by the public.

According to the Town of Parachute Police Department, Anna tripped as she was running to catch her school bus. When she fell, the bus ran over her.

First responders were immediately called and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anna’s death was ruled an accident after initial investigations. Final cause and manner of death will be made public in the following weeks.

In a statement, Garfield County School District No. 16 said it is fully cooperating with the death investigation and will be providing ongoing mental health and grief counseling for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders pleads not guilty in federal case

Latest News

Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
Big cities drop more COVID-19 measures in push for normalcy
Voting in Milwaukee, Wis. (AP File Photo/Morry Gash)
Ad campaign launched to build faith in elections
Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Wisconsin election officials rebut Gableman election report
FILE- In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a...
Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8