Man wanted in connection to fatal Green Bay shooting is in custody

Jeromy D. Finke was wanted for questioning in relation to the Walgreens shooting
By WBAY news staff and Annie Krall
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police announced Friday that a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walgreens is now in custody. Police say Jeromy Finke, 40, was taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Prosecutors say 15-year-old Jeremiah Robinson, a runaway from Milwaukee, fired the shots that killed a 31-year-old man last month. Robinson is being charged as an adult and is facing life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Finke was with Robinson when Finke got into an argument with another man at the Walgreens on W. Mason St. Security videos showed that man walk out to a minivan, then a passenger got out of the minivan and got into a physical fight with Finke. The complaint says the video showed Robinson pull out a handgun and fire it a number of times. The victim got back into the minivan which took off; the victim was declared dead later at a hospital. Robinson and Finke ran from the scene; Robinson was apprehended by an officer after a short chase.

