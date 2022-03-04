Local businesses and bridges light up blue and yellow to support Ukraine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You might have seen the Ukrainian colors shining brightly around northeast Wisconsin this past week. Businesses continue to brighten up these important displays plus potentially promise more support in the future.

Recently, when drivers pass through Green Bay, De Pere or even Oshkosh at night, the blue and yellow lights inspire conversations about the conflict in Ukraine.

“One of our operators sent me a text this weekend and asked me if we should go blue and yellow to support Ukraine with everything going on,” Nicolet plant mill manager with Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Chris Williams, shared. “With the [Bart Starr Memorial] bridge down in Green Bay doing the same thing right down the waterfront, we thought it was another great way to support the community. The team really likes to do that.”

“We do have a lot of disagreements,” Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said when asked about the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge being lit blue and yellow. “There are a lot of different viewpoints in this community and in this country. But the thing that really unites us is our support for our democratic institutions and democracy generally. I think we need to be especially grateful these days.”

“It’s really nice to see the community come together and show that support,” Andrew Tobisch, director of communications for Schreiber Foods, emphasized. “We’re just a small part of that. So we’re excited to be part of a larger effort through Green Bay and even beyond that the United States and the world.”

Schreiber is also potentially sending a monetary donation to Ukraine for humanitarian efforts.

