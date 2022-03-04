Advertisement

Local businesses and bridges light up blue and yellow to support Ukraine

Green Bay bridges, factories and office buildings are shining a light on the Ukraine tragedy
By Annie Krall
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You might have seen the Ukrainian colors shining brightly around northeast Wisconsin this past week. Businesses continue to brighten up these important displays plus potentially promise more support in the future.

Recently, when drivers pass through Green Bay, De Pere or even Oshkosh at night, the blue and yellow lights inspire conversations about the conflict in Ukraine.

“One of our operators sent me a text this weekend and asked me if we should go blue and yellow to support Ukraine with everything going on,” Nicolet plant mill manager with Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Chris Williams, shared. “With the [Bart Starr Memorial] bridge down in Green Bay doing the same thing right down the waterfront, we thought it was another great way to support the community. The team really likes to do that.”

“We do have a lot of disagreements,” Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said when asked about the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge being lit blue and yellow. “There are a lot of different viewpoints in this community and in this country. But the thing that really unites us is our support for our democratic institutions and democracy generally. I think we need to be especially grateful these days.”

“It’s really nice to see the community come together and show that support,” Andrew Tobisch, director of communications for Schreiber Foods, emphasized. “We’re just a small part of that. So we’re excited to be part of a larger effort through Green Bay and even beyond that the United States and the world.”

Schreiber is also potentially sending a monetary donation to Ukraine for humanitarian efforts.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
People filled the bleachers at a school board meeting in Suring on March 2, 2022
Suring superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Appleton North dealing with recent behavioral issue with some students

Latest News

Woodman's Market pulled Russian-made vodka off shelves and is promoting Ukrainian-made products
Stores pull Russian vodka off shelves
Kenzi Paquin's videos on her cancer journey have been viewed millions of times
SMALL TOWNS: Iron Mountain's cancer fighter
Sheriff Tim Wilz testifies at a Waupaca County court hearing in February 2022
Waupaca County sheriff responds to D.A.'s Brady letter
Appleton Police Sgt. Carrie Peters
Appleton's Wisconsin Officer of the Year
Coal piles on the riverfront in downtown Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grant moves coal pile project further