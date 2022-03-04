Keshena man accused of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a child

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A member of the Menominee Nation faces federal charges including sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office accuses Darwin Pamanet, 46, of Keshena, of aggravated sexual assault of three children under the age of 12 between July and December last year. Prosecutors say he recorded himself with at least one of the children, and images of child pornography were found that are believed to show one of the victims.

A federal grand jury indicted Pamanet on three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count each of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. Each of the sexual abuse charges carries up to life in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 30 years, if convicted. Sexual exploitation carries 15 to 30 years, and the child pornography charge has up to 20 years.

The case was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police Department and the FBI.

