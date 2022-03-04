Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Diving into details of latest Marquette poll

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This week’s Marquette University Law School poll finds Republican candidates for governor and Democratic candidates for senator are facing an uphill battle: A majority of respondents say they don’t know enough about them.

The poll also shows Wisconsin senior U.S. senator underwater with respondents.

Chris Roth talks with Craig Gilbert, longtime political writer for the Journal Sentinel, for analysis. What can the challengers do to get the recognition they need and stand out from the others? And what can Senator Ron Johnson do to overcome the negative reviews?

Watch the complete interview above.

