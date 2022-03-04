Governor signs bill allowing DOC to recruit through billboards

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bill that allows the Department of Corrections to use billboards to recruit employees.

Prior to today, the DOC was the only state agency not allowed to recruit by billboard.

The DOC has been facing a staffing crisis and lawmakers behind the bill hope billboards will help bring in new employees.

The agency has also turned to flying “now hiring” flags and airing radio, television and social media ads.

First Alert Investigation has been following the correctional employee shortage for months.

In December, we reported that several of the state’s maximum security prisons faced vacancy rates between 25 percent and 47 percent. Those numbers have since increased.

The Wisconsin Assembly and Senate recently passed a bill to give pay raises to corrections officers, but a fight over who’s paying for it could derail it.

In January, Assembly Bill 828 surfaced. The Republican-authored bill would fund a $2/hour pay increase in 2022 and a $5 increase in 2023. It would use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. One that money is gone, the raises are gone.

The bill cleared the Republican-controlled Senate, but Democrats were not in favor of forcing the governor’s hand in allocating federal ARPA funds.

