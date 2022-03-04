GOP lawmakers call for banning strip searches in schools after Suring incident

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - Four Republican legislators representing communities in Northeast Wisconsin say strip searches in schools need to be banned, labeling them as “government overreach.”

An incident at Suring High School prompted their calls to ban these searches on school grounds.

“It’s grossly inappropriate and beyond this case in Suring, which is disturbing of course in and of itself, is we need to make sure we’re protecting children and parents as it relates to this issue,” Rep. David Steffen, (R) Green Bay, told Action 2 News on Thursday.

Oconto County investigators say on January 18 Suring Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Casper forced six girls into a room and told them to strip down to their underwear. She told deputies she was looking for vaping devices.

“I think many of us were absolutely shocked not only that it happened, but it wasn’t illegal. That a school administrator, a staff person can require a strip search,” Steffen said.

Casper is facing six charges of false imprisonment and on Wednesday night, the Suring School Board placed her on paid administrative leave. Michelle Pendl is serving as interim superintendent until the board hires a replacement.

RELATED: Suring superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

RELATED: Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches

RELATED: Documents: Nurse involved in Suring High School searches expressed concerns

Casper was charged on Monday by Oconto District Attorney Edward Burke after he initially declined to charge her for the strip searches. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

Steffen says this issue will be picked up during the next legislative session as the current session is likely over.

Below is the statement issued by the Republican lawmakers:

In recent years, we have seen the devastating effects government overreach can have on our communities and in our lives. As elected officials, it is our responsibility to limit the powers of our government, more than ever when it harms and defiles the safety of our children. In January 2022, six females at a Wisconsin high school were forced by female staff at the school to strip down to their undergarments in search of vaping devices.

“The last thing parents need to worry about is their children being strip-searched at school,” said Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay).

“We can ensure the safety of our students and schools without violating rights or common sense.” “Enforcement of school policies should always be done in a way that respects students’ dignity. Parents should never have to worry about their children’s dignity being violated when they send them to school.” Rep. Elijah Behnke (R-Oconto).

“The statute relating to student strip searches isn’t adequate to keep parents informed and doesn’t teach our kids the right lessons on respecting others and their person. While administrators have to maintain discipline, the law needs to change to better reflect our values to keep something like this from happening again. Forcing students to disrobe without parental approval and threat of punishment for non-compliance is simply something our community shouldn’t tolerate.” Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay).

“Our schools need to be a safe space for students whether they’re in the classroom or the principal’s office. I look forward to working with my colleagues on defining what are appropriate and proportional disciplinary measures in our schools.” Rep. Jeffrey Mursau (R-Crivitz).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.