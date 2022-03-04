GBB: Neenah beats top-ranked Hortonville in Sectional Semifinal thriller
In other action Appleton East bests Superior and Notre Dame bests Fox Valley Lutheran
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In Division 1, Neenah avenged 2 regular season losses to beat top-ranked conference rival Hortonville in WIAA Sectional Semifinal play. Also Thursday, Appleton East bests Superior and Notre Dame bests Fox Valley Lutheran. Watch the highlights above.
