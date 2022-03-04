Fond du Lac Police responded to four impaired driving cases Thursday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police say they responded to four impaired driving cases on Thursday, March 3.

It started at noon when officers investigated a two-vehicle crash near W. Scott and N. Hickory Streets. A 30-year-old man was arrested for operating while impaired.

At 6:45 p.m., police took a report of a possible intoxicated driver . They found the suspect vehicle in the 100 block of W. Rolling Meadows. A 43-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated and issued a citation for operating while suspended and open intoxicants.

At 9:13 p.m., officers investigated a two-vehicle crash near W. Johnson and N. Pioneer. A 44-year-old woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated and given a red light violation citation.

At 11:49 p.m., police responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the area of W. Division and N. Macy Streets. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led them on a slow-speed chase. A 52-year-old woman was eventually arrested for 2nd offense operating while intoxicated and eluding.

“The City of Fond du Lac Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers that drunk driving is preventable, as it starts with responsible decision making,” reads a statement from the department.

