CP Telethon returns live and in-person for 68th year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 68th CP Telethon airs this weekend on WBAY. The money raised funds operations and services at CP in Green Bay.

CP offers innovative therapy and life skills for people of all ages and all abilities.

The telethon, presented by Keller Inc, airs live on WBAY on Saturday, March 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE to make an online donation.

We’ve been working behind the scenes to set up the stage for the annual tradition. Volunteers will man phones and take pledges during the telethon. WBAY personalities will be part of the broadcast. There’s live entertainment from Let Me Be Frank Productions.

Last year’s telethon was a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some panelists answered phones from home and entertainment was pre-recorded. We’re happy to announce that we’re back live in studio this year!

In 2021, the telethon raised more than $1.4 million for CP’s programs.

“I think that CP has been able to remain important to the community and relevant to the community because we’ve been able to grow with the needs the community has. Historically, we were founded to help those with cerebral palsy, which we still do , but that has expanded widely to so many different conditions and services that our community just needs and we want to make sure that we’re there for them today and for years to come,” says Kristen Paquet, CP Director of Donor Engagement and Marketing.

Article continues below the video

CP's biggest fundraiser of the year airs Saturday night and Sunday, March 5 & 6

Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen will be taking pledges for the telethon. CP has touched her family.

“This organization is one of several that has made a lasting impact on my family’s life. My oldest daughter, Bailey, received occupational therapy there from the time she was 18 months old due to hand strength issues and also did physical therapy for a few years. She recently graduated both programs. Braelyn has been getting speech/feeding therapy and occupational since she was four months old. I credit CP with all of the progress my kids have made and especially for Braelyn learning to eat again. The therapists are second to none and truly enjoy what they do,” says Kristyn.

The stage is set for the 68th annual CP Telethon, CP's biggest fundraiser of the year

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.