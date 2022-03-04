Appleton Police launch “Project Safe Response” to help with dementia and autism first responder calls

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new collaborative effort with Appleton Police called “Project Safe Response” aims to make response calls easier when they involve people with dementia, autism and other cognitive impairments.

Appleton Police, the Fox Valley Memory Project and the Outagamie County Aging and Disability Resource Center said “Project Safe Response” will be a proactive solution on the road to making the Appleton Area more dementia-friendly.

It will serve as a database so first responders can know about things like if someone is non-verbal or tends to pace. This, helps to deescalate what can already be complicated situations.

“[Someone with dementia] may actually start walking and get confused and don’t know how to come home,” executive director of the Fox Valley Memory Project, Mike Rohrkaste, shared. “Then, somebody may try and help them and they may get very anxious or angry. Then if someone calls the police, the police know about this person and they will be much better prepared to handle the situation when they arrive.”

If you want to provide potentially helpful information to the Appleton Police for yourself or a loved one, you can fill out the confidential information release consent form and the Appleton Police Department Project Safe Response information packet.

