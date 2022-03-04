Advertisement

Appleton Police launch “Project Safe Response” to help with dementia and autism first responder calls

A new collaborative effort with Appleton Police called “Project Safe Response” aims to make...
A new collaborative effort with Appleton Police called “Project Safe Response” aims to make response calls easier when they involve people with dementia, autism and other cognitive impairments.(Appleton Police Dept.)
By Annie Krall
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new collaborative effort with Appleton Police called “Project Safe Response” aims to make response calls easier when they involve people with dementia, autism and other cognitive impairments.

Appleton Police, the Fox Valley Memory Project and the Outagamie County Aging and Disability Resource Center said “Project Safe Response” will be a proactive solution on the road to making the Appleton Area more dementia-friendly.

It will serve as a database so first responders can know about things like if someone is non-verbal or tends to pace. This, helps to deescalate what can already be complicated situations.

“[Someone with dementia] may actually start walking and get confused and don’t know how to come home,” executive director of the Fox Valley Memory Project, Mike Rohrkaste, shared. “Then, somebody may try and help them and they may get very anxious or angry. Then if someone calls the police, the police know about this person and they will be much better prepared to handle the situation when they arrive.”

If you want to provide potentially helpful information to the Appleton Police for yourself or a loved one, you can fill out the confidential information release consent form and the Appleton Police Department Project Safe Response information packet.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders pleads not guilty in federal case

Latest News

Voting in Milwaukee, Wis. (AP File Photo/Morry Gash)
Ad campaign launched to build faith in elections
Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Wisconsin election officials rebut Gableman election report
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 50 per day
The Ukraine
Green Bay businesses, church hold donation drive to “Stand with Ukraine”