Ad campaign launched to build faith in elections

Voting in Milwaukee, Wis. (AP File Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A coalition of groups representing local government officials is launching an ad campaign to reassure Wisconsin voters that they can trust election workers.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Counties Association and the Wisconsin Towns Association are set to begin the statewide campaign Monday.

Ads will run on TV, radio and online through the spring election on April 5.

The spots feature town of Neenah Clerk Ellen Skerke, village of Kohler Deputy Clerk Cindi Gamb and village of Cobb Clerk Lisa Riley telling viewers that election workers are Wisconsin residents’ neighbors and family members and can be trusted to run fair contests.

