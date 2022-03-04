Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.
Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting overnight east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of University Center near Flamingo Road, KVVU reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Johansson said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died. Six more were injured, two critically, Johansson said.

Police are looking to surveillance video to gather more information on what happened. On scene, police were investigating at the Siegel Suites Swenson.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

