Woodman’s Markets, Festival Foods remove Russian vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wisconsin grocery store chains have stopped selling Russian-sourced vodka amid the attacks in Ukraine.

The Woodman’s Markets grocery store chain says it is discontinuing Russian vodka in solidarity with Ukraine. Festival Foods is also opting not to sell Russian-sourced vodka.

Woodman’s Green Bay supermarket stopped selling Russian-sourced Vodka after the Russian invasion and put out “Not Made in Russia” signs on vodka products with Russian-sounding names to make it clear to customers where the product comes from before they buy. Woodman’s Market says some vodka companies with Russian names, like Smirnoff and Stoli, don’t manufacture in Russia.

“It’s got the Russian name but it’s not made in Russia, so whatever we can do to help customers realize what’s made in Russia, what’s not made in Russia, will help out,” Woodman’s Green Bay assistant manager Brian Healey said.

Woodman’s Food Markets announced on Monday it was discontinuing Russian vodka in solidarity with Ukraine. By Wednesday, the store had a cart full of all remaining Russian-made products marked down to half off.

“We just want to get rid of them. We’re not going to carry them anymore. We’re not going to sell them anymore. So we just decided to sell them half price just to blow them out of here,” said Healey.

There are also “Made in Ukraine” signs on several products throughout the supermarket to encourage customers to buy Ukrainian-made products. That’s something every Woodman’s store was encouraged to do.

“I think any support, no matter where it comes from, it’ll help. I’m hoping that it will get out there more and more, and I think it has. So I’m hoping that now that we’re doing it, other companies and places will be doing it also,” Healey said.

Festival Foods is one of those businesses also removing Russian products. It provided us with a statement that it elected to not sell vodka -- or any products -- sourced from Russia.

Festival Foods released a statement to Action 2 News about their decision. “Festival Foods has elected not to sell vodka that is sourced from Russia,” says Samantha Petersen, Community Involvement Specialist, Skogen’s Festival Foods.

Woodman’s posted the message on its Facebook pages, including the store for the Green Bay area. The post urges customers to visit their local store for information.

“As far as the Russian vodka, we’ve never really had anybody come in and ask for the Russian vodka before this even happened, so I don’t think it’s going to be that big of an issue,” Healey added.

Woodman’s Markets are employee-owned stores based in Janesville. The chain has stores across Wisconsin and Illinois. There are local stores in Howard and Appleton.

Festival’s headquarters are in De Pere. They have several stores in Northeast Wisconsin.

Several business have suspended ties with business with Russia due to the country’s attacks on Ukraine. Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson has suspended business with Russia and will no longer ship motorcycles there.

Woodman's is also promoting products made in Ukraine

