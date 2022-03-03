WOMEN CHANGING WISCONSIN: De Pere woman teaches girls to love the skin they’re in

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is introducing a new series called Women Changing Wisconsin with WBAY’s Taylor Neal.

In Taylor’s debut report, she introduces us to Rhonda Chandler, a De Pere woman who is changing young lives.

Chandler is the founder and executive director of Lovin’ the Skin I’m In, an organization to empower girls and young women of color.

In 2015, Chandler moved from North Carolina to the Green Bay area with her husband and three children. She noticed her daughters had challenges fitting in at school.

Rhonda started casual meetings in her basement for girls to socialize and share their experiences.

“We want them to be physically, emotionally, and mentally healthy and knowing that they are enough, that they’re valued, and that they’re loved,” says Chandler.

Lovin’ the Skin I’m In has grown in strength and numbers.

“I would say when we first started, had about 6-to-8 girls that participated, and now we have almost 40 girls that we’ve been interacting with,” says Chandler.

The group is for girls of color ages 8 to 18.

They meet each month for activities like arts and crafts, dances, and ice cream socials.

Parents also meet to discuss ways to guide their daughters into womanhood.

“Rhonda is just a phenomenal mentor to not only the girls – but I would say to the moms as well, myself included. She pours her heart and soul into this,” says Cassie Lewis-Byers.

Byers says Rhonda’s vision has opened her eyes and transformed her daughter’s confidence.

“So Gianna’s quiet and when we first joined, she was reserved. She wouldn’t say a lot, but she observed and slowly after a couple of meeting, she would kind of stay by my side at first and sit together. And now we talk in and she’s like ‘bye, mom’. She runs to the girls, she’s got her group of friends, and it’s been really fun to see her confidence grow and really embracing who she is,” says Byers.

Gianna, age 9, says she wants to be a doctor or a graphic designer.

“Growing up in Green Bay, this is what I knew. The community that looked like me, that represented me everywhere I looked. And it’s been very eye-opening for me to have a Black husband and biracial children,” says Cassie.

Rhonda Chandler was age 3 when she lost her father and her mother lost her husband. Rhonda spent a lot of time in the care of extended family and friends while her mother worked multiple jobs to support them. She remembers the impact one woman had on her life and she wants to do the same for girls.

“We were very involved in our church, so I had a wonderful mentor – Mrs. Carolyn Dixon – who mentored me when I was growing up,” says Chandler. “Just having that community and that village I think has always been something that’s been a huge part of my life.”

Byers says, “She shows up for our girls and [chokes up] sorry, she just understands the importance of it and things that she’s done and accomplished within the community is so inspiring. It’s inspired me to do better and to be better and to learn.”

Chandler adds, “I’m hoping that we will just have a generation of young girls who are black and brown in this community, who are so self-sufficient and just really confident about themselves and just ready to take on the world. Whether they’re successful in this community or whether they leave the Green Bay area and go somewhere else, but just that they are healthy emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually.”

Lovin’ the Skin I’m In is looking for volunteers and mentors. They want to expand to summer camp, college visits, and a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

CLICK HERE to find out how to help.

