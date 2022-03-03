Advertisement

Wisconsin Ukrainians shop for needed military items to send to Ukraine

Organizers in Green Bay are using monetary donations to buy supplies for civilians-turned-soldiers
Organizers in Green Bay are using monetary donations to buy supplies for civilians-turned-soldiers
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the world hopes and prays for Ukraine, Olga Halaburda Heitpas, the President of Wisconsin Ukrainians goes shopping at the Fond du Lac Surplus Army-Navy Store.

Heitpas has been working with Green Bay area businesses and a Chicago shipping company to collect donations for all those suffering in Ukraine. Along with an overwhelming amount of clothing and diapers given in just three days, there has also been a lot of donated cash.

Today Heitpas went shopping for those not only stuck in Ukraine, but the civilians now turned soldiers who have stepped up to help in the war.

“These are men and some women who nine days ago were teachers, store clerks, taxi drivers, dentists. They’re not professional soldiers, but now they’re in the war. They’re in a war and their feet are cold.”

Heitpas’ family members in Ukraine tell her, today, the country is desperate for military supplies, especially boots.

“I mean, they need night vision goggles. How could they fight at night without this? They don’t have helmets. They don’t have basic military things,” Heitpas said. “My cousin, the priest, is not asking for anything for himself, but every morning, I talked to him. I can’t sleep at one in the morning and it’s eight hours or seven hours ahead there so, I’m on video chat with him and he’s asking me and everybody to please send warm boots,”

Today Heitpas bought almost $2,000 worth of goods to send overseas. She plans to visit other Army-Navy stores to buy more.

If people still want to donate, Heitpas said warm socks, hygiene products, and new clothing is best. they are no longer asking for diapers or animal food.

In the Green Bay area, donation boxes to help Ukrainian families and soldiers:

  • Cornerstone Mortgage, 1830 W. Mason St., Green Bay
  • Relyco, 1195 Scheuring Rd., De Pere
  • St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., Green Bay

Over the next two weeks, they hope to collect things like clothing, bedding, hygiene items, and non-perishables to send overseas.

They’ve teamed up with Meest Chicago Shipping, which has shipped to Ukraine for over 20 years, to get their donations where they need to go.

Over the next few weeks, volunteers will take turns driving donation boxes to Chicago. From there, Meest will fly them to Poland then drive them into Ukraine. The first shipments will take place every Wednesday.

