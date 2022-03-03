Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court approves Gov. Evers’ election maps for state, congressional races

Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is ordering the state elections commission to adopt Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed redistricting for congressional and state legislative races starting with the August primary.

The Democratic governor’s plan keeps Republican majorities in place. The court said it makes the fewest changes to current political districts.

Every 10 years, the political maps are redrawn based on results of the U.S. Census. A number of citizen and political groups sued over the drawing of voting districts this year, starting with a preemptive filing with the Supreme Court by legislative Republicans two years ago, before the Census results. In January, the Supreme Court heard arguments on maps proposed by the Democratic governor, the Republican-controlled Legislature, Citizen Mathematicians and Scientists, and other groups.

The high court says Evers’ proposals matched or exceeded all of the other proposed maps in the requirements set by the court’s order last year as well as the federal and state constitutions. One of the court’s requirements was to make the least changes from current maps. Evers’ congressional maps leave 94.5% of the population in their current districts. “The Governor’s proposal to move 324,415 people to new districts is 60,041 fewer people than the next best proposal,” the court ruling reads.

The court also found Evers’ maps caused the fewest changes for voters in the state Senate and Assembly districts. Proposals by Evers and the Legislature moved 7.8% of voters into a different state senate district. Evers’ maps had an edge moving 14.2% of voters into another state assembly district compared to the Legislature’s proposal that moved 15.8% of voters.

The court also upheld the governor’s maps creating seven majority-Black assembly districts in the Milwaukee area, citing the Voting Rights Act. Currently there are six majority-Black districts there. The governor justified this by arguing the census found the Black population grew by 4.8% statewide and the white population fell 3.4%. The court concurred. Justices also raised a concern with the Legislature’s map that had five majority-Black assembly districts and a sixth one just below the majority; the court said one of those districts was 73.28% Black, which courts might find unlawfully packs Black voters into one district to minimize their influence.

