Stores pull Russian-made vodka off shelves

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Woodman’s Green Bay supermarket has posted signs in support of Ukraine.

The store stopped selling Russian-sourced Vodka after the Russian invasion and put out “Not Made in Russia” signs on vodka products with Russian-sounding names to make it clear to customers where the product comes from before they buy.

There are also “Made in Ukraine” signs on several products throughout the supermarket to encourage customers to buy Ukrainian-made products.

Woodman’s Food Markets announced on Monday it was discontinuing Russian vodka in solidarity with Ukraine. By Wednesday, the store had a cart full of all remaining Russian-made products marked down to half off.

“Anything we can do to help. I think it might even help other companies... to do the same thing. I mean, even though we are a small store in Wisconsin I think it’ll help. Other businesses will hopefully follow suit and doing what they can do to get rid of their products also,” Woodman’s Green Bay assistant manager Brian Healey said.

Festival Foods is one of those businesses doing the same. It provided us with a statement that it elected to not sell vodka -- or any products -- sourced from Russia.

