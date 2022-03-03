Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: U.P. social media influencer shares cancer fight

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WBAY) - A social media influencer from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is sharing her battle with cancer in hopes to save lives.

In Thursday’s Small Towns with Jeff Alexander, visits Kenzi Paquin in Iron Mountain. Kenzi shares her battle with cancer on TikTok.

“The next week I was doing chemo, the next week after that my husband was brushing my hair after I showered because it just came out in globs, then it’s like the next week after that I shaved my head,” says Kenzi.

Kenzi has shared hundreds of videos and and has millions of views on TikTok. CLICK HERE to follow Kenzi on TikTok.

Kenzi’s full story airs Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com with your tip.

View all of our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders pleads not guilty in federal case

Latest News

Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Wisconsin election officials rebut Gableman election report
CP services
Stage is set for the CP Telethon
Lent Fish Fry Meal
Return of the Friday night fish fry
Redwood Inn in Ledgeview is filled with diners for the first Friday fish fry of Lent in 2022
Diners return for Friday night fish fry
Friday fish fry served at a Denmark-area Citgo station
A non-traditional place for the traditional Wisconsin fish fry