QUIET TODAY, A BIT MESSY THIS WEEKEND

High Pressure out to our west is delivering plenty of sunshine today, especially for areas north of the Fox Valley. Areas to the southwest of GB will see a bit more in the way of cloud cover. That same area of high pressure is responsible for a slight drop in our temperatures. Northwest winds will keep our highs near 30°, which is about 5-10° cooler than yesterday’s highs. The good news is, we are getting to enjoy a nice and quiet afternoon before a somewhat messy weekend.

Overnight, clouds will begin to increase especially after midnight. Those clouds will stick around with us throughout the day tomorrow, but it will still be dry during the daytime hours. By late Friday night, and into Saturday morning, our next Weathermaker will arrive. We will start out with a round of freezing rain, or a wintry mix, mainly for areas to the North and West of Green Bay. Roads may become very icy Saturday morning in these areas. Some areas across northern Wisconsin could receive as much as 1/4″ of ice accumulation. With the concern of treacherous travel from any freezing rain, Saturday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. By the afternoon, it will become much warmer, which will improve road conditions.

Throughout the afternoon and evening on Saturday, temperatures rise well into the 40s to near 50 degrees. We will be dealing with just rain at that time, but also a few embedded storms will be possible as those showers move through. While severe weather is not expected, thunderstorms may have some downpours with thunder and lightning. Pockets of heavy rain MIGHT cause a threat for ice jams on localized rivers, creeks and streams, but it’s not expected to be a widespread problem.

As the storm pulls away on Sunday, we could see a brief transition to purely snow in the early morning hours before the system finally departs. Gusty west winds up to 40 mph will blow, and temperatures will begin to drop a little going into the evening hours.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: S/SE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. More clouds SOUTHWEST. A little colder. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: A fair evening, then clouds increase. Cold and calm. LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable temps. Freezing rain or a mix develops late at NIGHT. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning freezing rain, especially NORTH, then showers. Thunderstorms possible in the evening. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: A chance of early morning mix or snow. Then windy with some sun. HIGH: 44, then falling LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Flakes possible SOUTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and breezy. HIGH: 39

