Oshkosh Democrat Gordon Hintz will not seek reelection to Assembly

State Rep. Gordon Hintz
State Rep. Gordon Hintz(Wisconsin Legislature)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - State Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) has announced that he will not seek reelection to the Assembly this fall.

“It has been a great honor to represent Oshkosh in the State Assembly the past 15 years. As someone born and raised in Oshkosh, a product of Oshkosh public schools, who shared his parents’ interest in public service, the job has been a thrilling and incredibly rewarding experience,” Hintz says.

Hintz was first elected to the Assembly in 2006. He’s currently serving his eighth term in the legislature.

In 2017, Hintz was named Assembly Minority Leader. He announced in January that his tenure as leader had ended.

“I haven’t made any decisions about my future at this time, but look forward to the next challenge. Until my term as representative is up, I plan on continuing my service to my constituents,” Hintz says.

Hintz’s announcement comes after Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) announced he would not seek reelection.

In a tweet, Steineke wished Hintz well.

