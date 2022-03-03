Advertisement

Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif.(Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor proposed a plan on Thursday to force homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders into treatment.

The proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would require all counties in California to set up a mental health branch in civil court to assist people in need of help but who won’t accept services.

The state would require counties to provide comprehensive treatment to those suffering from debilitating psychosis and people would be obligated to accept the care.

Some advocates for the homeless have objected to forced care, but Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle it is past time to talk about civil rights when people are attacking others.

His proposal would require legislative agreement.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway on Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. California's governor proposed a plan on Thursday, March 3, 2022, to force homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders into treatment.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly called the plan the “beginning of a conversation about how we address one of the most important problems in California.”

He said the effort is to address what “for many of us is one of the most heartbreaking, heart-wrenching” challenges, and “that is how do we serve the needs of individuals who are the sickest of the sick?”

“It’s about a new pathway,” Ghaly said. “It’s about a paradigm shift.”

Ghaly said he expects the program could apply to 7,000 to 12,000 people in California, although not all have to be homeless.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
People filled the bleachers at a school board meeting in Suring on March 2, 2022
Suring superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Appleton North dealing with recent behavioral issue with some students
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
Barbed wire is seen at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba, in this file photo.
Supreme Court sides with government in Gitmo state secrets torture case
Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.
Lyft driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger in backseat, police say
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida