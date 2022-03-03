MOSTLY SUNNY & A LITTLE COLDER

Temperatures will be below normal today with Canadian high pressure arriving. Our afternoon high temperatures will vary from the middle 20s across the Northwoods, to the lower 30s across east-central Wisconsin. A light northwest wind will give us a slight wind chill, but the air will be calm as we head towards sunset.

The strengthening March sun will feel nice. You may notice some high, thin cirrus clouds at times today, with thicker clouds southwest of the Fox Valley.

Those clouds will begin to push towards us tonight. A storm developing along the Pacific Coast, will track into Wisconsin this weekend. Look for plenty of clouds tomorrow, but probably dry weather during the day. Then, late Friday night and into Saturday morning, we’re bracing for a round of freezing rain, mixed with some sleet and snow. Roads may become very icy Saturday morning, mainly from Green Bay and to the NORTH. Some areas across northern Wisconsin could receive as much as 1/4″ of ice accumulation. With the concern of treacherous travel from any freezing rain, Saturday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Then, later Saturday, we get a clash of winter vs. spring... As temperatures rise well into the 40s to near 50 degrees, look for a round of thunderstorms Saturday evening. While severe weather is not expected, thunderstorms may have some downpours with thunder and lightning. Pockets of heavy rain MIGHT cause a threat for ice jams on localized rivers, creeks and streams, but it’s not expected to be a widespread problem.

As the storm pulls away on Sunday, any rain and snow showers should come to an end. Gusty west winds up to 40 mph will blow, causing temperatures to gradually fall in the afternoon.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Some clouds SOUTHWEST. A little colder. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: A fair evening, then clouds increase. Cold and calm. LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable temps. Freezing rain or a mix develops late at NIGHT. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning freezing rain, especially NORTH, then showers. Thunderstorms possible in the evening. HIGH: 49 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: A chance of early morning rain or snow. Then windy with some sun. HIGH: 43, then falling LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flakes possible FAR SOUTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 39

