Man arrested for shooting during fight in downtown Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened during a fight in downtown Appleton.

Jonathan K. Yang, 20, was taken into custody on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

Yang, a Minnesota resident, was arrested by police in St. Paul on Feb. 28.

The shooting happened Feb. 13 in the 1300 block of West College Avenue. A group of approximately 20 people were reportedly fighting outside early that morning.

While officers were responding, additional callers in the area reported hearing gun shots nearby.

A 28-year-old man was shot during the incident. He was treated at a hospital.

If you have information on this shooting, call Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.