Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting during fight in downtown Appleton

WATCH: Appleton man shot after reports of 20-person fight on College Avenue
WATCH: Appleton man shot after reports of 20-person fight on College Avenue
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened during a fight in downtown Appleton.

Jonathan K. Yang, 20, was taken into custody on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

Yang, a Minnesota resident, was arrested by police in St. Paul on Feb. 28.

The shooting happened Feb. 13 in the 1300 block of West College Avenue. A group of approximately 20 people were reportedly fighting outside early that morning.

While officers were responding, additional callers in the area reported hearing gun shots nearby.

A 28-year-old man was shot during the incident. He was treated at a hospital.

If you have information on this shooting, call Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders pleads not guilty in federal case

Latest News

Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Wisconsin election officials rebut Gableman election report
CP services
Stage is set for the CP Telethon
Lent Fish Fry Meal
Return of the Friday night fish fry
Redwood Inn in Ledgeview is filled with diners for the first Friday fish fry of Lent in 2022
Diners return for Friday night fish fry
Friday fish fry served at a Denmark-area Citgo station
A non-traditional place for the traditional Wisconsin fish fry