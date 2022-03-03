Advertisement

Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

A Georgia man is accused of sex trafficking a Kansas teenager.
By Mary Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after police said he lured a Kansas girl from her home after meeting her on the gaming app Roblox.

WGCL reports police in Clayton County, Georgia, are accusing 33-year-old Howard Graham of driving to Topeka, Kansas, to pick up the 13-year-old before bringing her back to his home state.

Investigators said Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the girl alerted one of the roommates that he wasn’t telling the truth.

“The roommate became extremely upset and confronted this perpetrator and this predator when he arrived back home from his job,” Clayton County Police Capt. John Ivey said.

Police said Graham dropped the child off at a Dollar General, and officers were able to locate her. The girl is back at home in Kansas.

Graham was arrested at his job and is now facing charges of interference with custody, trafficking and rape.

A Roblox spokesperson said in a statement obtained by WGCL that the company would comply with law enforcement in the case, and there are thousands of moderators tasked with enforcing community standards that include zero tolerance for sexual content.

“We filter all text chat on the platform to block inappropriate content or personal information, and we offer parental controls and features such as ‘Account Restrictions,’ so parents and caregivers have the option to limit chat to a curated list of contacts or turn chat off altogether,” the spokesperson said

Roblox has a page on its website dedicated to its safety procedures and community standards.

