LaFleur details communication with Rodgers, meeting media at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIOS, Ind. (WBAY) - Day 2 of the NFL Combine saw Matt LaFleur in the building.

The Packers head coach said he’s been very involved assessing the prospects alongside Brian Gutekunst.

But as far as planning for a 2022 season with his MVP quarterback? LaFleur is in the dark as the rest of us.

“You control what you can control,” LaFleur said. “Consistent communication. I told him I don’t want to be overbearing and tell him every day how much we love him and how much we want him back. You just want to be respectful of him and his space and allow him to think through everything clearly and be annoying I guess.”

As far as Green Bay’s salary cap situation, LaFleur said he just wants the team to bring as back as many guys as they can. He also said it’s not really his area of expertise, but that Russ Ball does a good job with that.

As for the Draft prospects in Indianapolis? Talk there actually stole some of the show with LaFleur press conference despite Rodgers Watch. Believe it or not, when LaFleur came to the podium for his national media session, it took 11 questions before Aaron Rodgers was brought up.

As for new (and old) quarterbacks coach Tom Clements? How much of that hire was catered to reuniting Rodgers with his former position coach?

“(Rodgers) had a significant role and I would say that,” LaFleur said. “In terms of our conversations over the last couple years, and how much he credits Tom for his development, it was very intriguing when we had an opportunity. We interviewed each other to some level. It’s pretty easy for me to see why he is such a great quarterback coach. When you have a player of that caliber, as important as he’s been to this organization, and when he credits and gives somebody like that so much praise, to me, you’d be foolish not to listen to something like that. That’s why I wanted to go sit down with Tom.”

Another big coaching hire from LaFleur, he said new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia could be a head coach himself according to LaFleur. That states how much LaFleur respects Bisaccia’s experience and track record.. Lafleur also said Bisaccia has a clear cut philosophy and everybody will have to embrace that.

