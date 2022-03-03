Governor announces $15 million for Pulliam site redevelopment, coal pile relocation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced $15 million in grant money to redevelop the former Pulliam Power Plant site in Green Bay and to relocate the C. Reiss coal piles.

We’ve long reported on efforts to move the coal piles to the mouth of the Fox River so the downtown riverfront property can be redeveloped.

The governor discussed the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant during a stop in Green Bay Thursday afternoon. The grants are funded through money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Local leaders and lawmakers have been pushing to move the coal piles at the mouth of the Fox River for decades. The city wants to build affordable housing on a donated 35-acre site from JBS. The governor addressed inflation and the rising costs of materials with the timing of this grant.

”I believe that these grants will get them to, at least close to, the finish line. I think they did take that into account when they created these grants but that’s not to minimize that either. We believe that it’s adequate,” the governor said.

Brown County has committed to buy the Pulliam site with the help of $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

There’s now a five-year timeline for developing the port.

“Relocating the coal will remove a barrier to neighborhood revitalization and a hazard to the environment and public health, improving air and water quality and overall quality of life for residents, while infrastructure improvements and updates at the site will provide a positive economic benefit to the area,” reads a statement from the governor’s office.

Several other local communities are receiving grants through the fund.

Ashwaubenon will receive $4.7 million for the development of Berkshire Ashwaubenon, an affordable housing initiative.

Fond du Lac will receive $3.6 million, Menasha will receive more than $2 million, Neenah will receive a more than $4.3 million, and Winnebago County will receive a more than $10 million. These funds are “to support an array of proposals that address local housing needs, improvements to a local senior care facility, and a comprehensive community redevelopment initiative.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.