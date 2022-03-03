Advertisement

GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder

Shad Thyrion
Shad Thyrion(GoFundMe)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser has been started for the family of the victim of a Green Bay murder that has made international headlines.

Family of Shad Thyrion, 25, reached out to Action 2 News, asking us to let the community know about a GoFundMe for Shad’s family. CLICK HERE to donate.

The GoFundMe says the family suffered an “unimaginable, tragic loss” when Shad was killed. They’re asking for donations for living and funeral expenses and “lots of prayers.”

Taylor D. Schabusiness, 24, is charged with Shad’s murder. Prosecutors charged her with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. She’s being held on a $2 million cash bond.

The prosecutor called this “one of the most serious offenses we’ve had in this county in some time.”

On Feb. 23, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane on the city’s west side and found Thyrion had been dismembered. CLICK HERE for additional coverage of the case. Warning: Details may be disturbing for some viewers.

