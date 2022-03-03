COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Deaths fall below 10 per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A day after COVID-19′s death toll reached 12,000 in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reports the 7-day average of recent deaths has fallen into single digits for the first time in six months, with an average of 9 deaths per day.

DHS numbers show 45 deaths were reported in the past 24-hour period. Ten of these people died in the past 30 days, and those are the only reports the DHS counts in its 7-day average, which is the lowest since September 5, 2021. Eight counties in WBAY’s viewing area reported 12 of the 45 deaths: Brown (2), Dodge (2), Fond du Lac, Langlade, Outagamie (2), Shawano, Sheboygan and Winnebago (2).

The DHS says 517 tests came back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, lowering the 7-day average to 560 cases per day. The rolling average is down from 600 a day earlier. The number of new coronavirus cases is falling at a slower rate but we haven’t seen it level off. It’s a good sign that the positivity rate is still falling and is below 4% for the first time since last July. The DHS says 3.8% of all tests in the last week positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Eighty patients were admitted to hospitals in the past day for COVID-19. There were 474 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals, 13 fewer than the day before after taking discharges and deaths into account, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Eighty-three of these patients are in intensive care units, 11 fewer than Wednesday. The 7-county Northeast health care region saw an increase, with 56 COVID-19 patients, 9 in ICU -- 2 more patients and 1 more in intensive care than Wednesday. For the 8-county Fox Valley health care region it was mixed, with 38 COVID-19 patients, 1 more than Wednesday, and 4 of them in ICU, a decrease of 1.

As we reported yesterday, the spread of the COVID-19 virus was high in 66 counties over the past two weeks and very high in 6 others. There aren’t any counties where the virus’s spread is low or moderate, but there are no more counties where it’s critically high, either. These labels are based on the past two weeks of COVID-19 cases per capita and the trajectory over the past week -- whether case numbers were shrinking, growing or show no significant change. In WBAY’s viewing area:

No significant change: Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee, Waupaca, Waushara

Shrinking: Brown, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Winnebago

Since the pandemic reached Wisconsin 25 months ago there were:

1,383,296 confirmed cases (23.76% of the state’s population)

58,918 hospitalizations (4.26% of all cases)

12,057 deaths (0.87% of all cases)

9,303,309 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

3,729,395 Wisconsin residents getting at least one dose (63.9% of the population)

3,524,754 completing their vaccine series (60.4% of the population)

1,912,040 also receiving a booster shot (32.8% of the population)

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/23.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 59.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/58.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 71.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

Dodge County reached 50% of its population completing its vaccine series. Sheboygan County is nearing 60% of its population completing their vaccinations.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.4% 62.4% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.7% 54.4% Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 50.0% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.1% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.4% 49.8% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.6% 52.9% Forest (9,004) 52.6% 49.7% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.7% (-0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 57.9% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.7% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.0% 76.2% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% 50.8% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.0% 61.1% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.7% (+0.1) 45.8% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.7% (+0.1) 59.9% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.2% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.0% 58.9% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,057 (62.6%) 283,852 (59.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 328,896 (59.8%) 313,667 (57.0%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,729,395(63.9%) 3,524,754 (60.4%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,642 cases (+21) (384 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 11,452 cases (+7) (92 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,967 cases (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,233 cases (+9) (269 deaths) (+2)

Door – 6,547 cases (+3) (50 deaths)

Florence - 806 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,223 cases (+13) (220 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,425 cases (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,712 cases (38 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,158 cases (+3) (49 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,291 cases (69 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,547 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,852 cases (62 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 17,190 cases (+7) (151 deaths)

Marinette - 9,601 cases (97 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,855 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,833 (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,280 cases (84 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,123 cases (+12) (321 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 9,695 cases (+4) (119 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 29,244 cases (+14) (251 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,248 cases (+1) (192 deaths)

Waushara – 4,956 cases (67 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,481 cases (+17) (316 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

