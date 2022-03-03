Advertisement

Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash

By Megan Kernan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - A special night for one Suring dad, Michael Nicola, and his two daughters in Milwaukee for a concert last Wednesday night, ended in tragedy.

Action 2 News has been following the deadly crash since we first reported on Feb. 24 in the Town of Abrams. On the way home, an 8-year-old girl, Emersyn Nicola, was killed in a crash on her way home from a Dua Lipa concert with her father and sister.

”On the way back, they were going to stop off near the Abrams exit to get some food from McDonald’s gas station over there, and as they were coming off the off ramp, the last thing Mike remembers was his foot was still on the gas, they went over the overpass and dropped about 40 feet into the ditch on the other side. The last thing Mike remembered was going up, and the next thing he remembered they were flying through the air,” said Craig Hicks, friend of the Nicola family.

All three were pictured before the concert wearing T-shirts that say “Daddy Daughter Date” made by the girls’ mom, Dana.

“Knowing that it was Emersyn’s essentially first, and unfortunately last, concert and knowing how much she loved music and supported her dad on everything that he’s been doing, yeah it’s definitely heartbreaking. I considered Emersyn a little niece. She had her adorable moments, she had quite a lot of sass to her too. But I mean always caring and loving,” Hicks said.

Hicks says 11-year-old Alexa suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital later Thursday.

While the father was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital and has not been released yet.

”Seeing them have to go through this, it hurts. It is by far the closest knit family I have ever experienced. With the GoFundMe, it’ll at least help the family for at least covering the costs of some of the medical expenses. And most importantly the funeral arrangements for Emersyn,” said Hicks.

Memorial services for Emersyn will be held on Saturday, March 5th in the gymnasium at Suring Public High School, 411 Algoma Street.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m.

To honor Emersyn, the Nicola family is asking those attending to not wear black but instead wear bright colors and sparkles to celebrate her life.

“Emersyn’s favorite thing in the world is unicorns and horses, so we want the most colorful and doesn’t even have to match because as a little inside joke with Emersyn, she never matched when she dressed herself,” said Hicks.

The family is collecting donations through a GoFundMe page, you can donate by clicking here.

