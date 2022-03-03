Advertisement

Coleman looks to send Casper off with title

The Coleman wrestling program has seen it’s fair share of success. Already with 11 state team...
The Coleman wrestling program has seen it’s fair share of success. Already with 11 state team titles, and numerous individual champions, but this year’s run is different. That’s with longtime head coach Kevin Casper set to retire after 33 years.(WBAY)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Coleman wrestling program has seen it’s fair share of success. Already with 11 state team titles, and numerous individual champions, but this year’s run is different. That’s with longtime head coach Kevin Casper set to retire after 33 years.

Last weekend a different Casper wrapped up a career with a title, his son Karson, by pinning previously undefeated Cael Erickson. The very same wrestler who defeated the younger Casper in the state finals just a year ago.

“It’s my last year, so to have my last match in the Kohl Center be my son was a dream come true, and then for him to win, and pin the kid that beat him int he state finals last year. It doesn’t get any better than that. As a coach and as a parent,” said Kevin Casper.

“Obviously he’s got a legacy over the last 33 years and to end it at the Kohl Center. For him coming out of first place, that’s probably between me and him a highlight we’ll remember for the rest of our lives,” said Karson Casper.

There’s still one more trip ahead for the Caspers this week. That’s as top seeded Coleman looks to bring home their 12th state championship at the team tournament at the UW Field House. A year ago the Cougars came up just short of bringing home gold. Falling to Mineral Point by just one point in the championship match.

So, there’s plenty of motivation for this year’s group as they look for the second championship in three years.

“Winning our sophomore year was awesome. Last year it sucked losing by one point. The year before we had a tie breaker, and then losing by one point, it shows you how close those state matches are,” said Brody Zahn.

“It brings a lot of motivation as we came up short, but it will bring almost anger because we were that close,” said Chance Gruber.

" We want to be able to have a state championship and end on that note, and give our coach the end of the season he deserves,” said Cole Klimek.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
People filled the bleachers at a school board meeting in Suring on March 2, 2022
Suring superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Appleton North dealing with recent behavioral issue with some students

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday celebrates after the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Holiday’s basket caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks during a press conference at the NFL football...
LaFleur details communication with Rodgers, meeting media at NFL Combine
WATCH: 4 clashes in WIAA Boys Basketball Regionals
WIAA boys basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals