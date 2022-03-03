Coleman looks to send Casper off with title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Coleman wrestling program has seen it’s fair share of success. Already with 11 state team titles, and numerous individual champions, but this year’s run is different. That’s with longtime head coach Kevin Casper set to retire after 33 years.

Last weekend a different Casper wrapped up a career with a title, his son Karson, by pinning previously undefeated Cael Erickson. The very same wrestler who defeated the younger Casper in the state finals just a year ago.

“It’s my last year, so to have my last match in the Kohl Center be my son was a dream come true, and then for him to win, and pin the kid that beat him int he state finals last year. It doesn’t get any better than that. As a coach and as a parent,” said Kevin Casper.

“Obviously he’s got a legacy over the last 33 years and to end it at the Kohl Center. For him coming out of first place, that’s probably between me and him a highlight we’ll remember for the rest of our lives,” said Karson Casper.

There’s still one more trip ahead for the Caspers this week. That’s as top seeded Coleman looks to bring home their 12th state championship at the team tournament at the UW Field House. A year ago the Cougars came up just short of bringing home gold. Falling to Mineral Point by just one point in the championship match.

So, there’s plenty of motivation for this year’s group as they look for the second championship in three years.

“Winning our sophomore year was awesome. Last year it sucked losing by one point. The year before we had a tie breaker, and then losing by one point, it shows you how close those state matches are,” said Brody Zahn.

“It brings a lot of motivation as we came up short, but it will bring almost anger because we were that close,” said Chance Gruber.

" We want to be able to have a state championship and end on that note, and give our coach the end of the season he deserves,” said Cole Klimek.

