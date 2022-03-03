CLOUDS THICKEN FRIDAY... FREEZING RAIN AT NIGHT

Overnight, clouds will begin to increase especially after midnight. Those clouds will thicken throughout Friday, but it will still be dry during the daytime hours. By late Friday night into Saturday morning, our next weathermaker will arrive. We will start out with a round of freezing rain or a wintry mix, mainly for areas to the North and West of Green Bay. Roads may become very icy Saturday morning in these areas.

Some spots across northern Wisconsin could receive as much as 1/4″ of ice accumulation. That’s certainly enough to create dangerous travel, but isolated power outages would also be possible. Around the Fox Valley, a glaze of ice may turn some roads slippery, but any problems will be less widespread compared to areas north. Saturday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of those hazards. By the afternoon, it will become much warmer and travel conditions will improve.

Throughout the afternoon and evening on Saturday, temperatures rise well into the 40s possibly into the lower 50s. We will be dealing with just rain at that time, but also a few embedded storms will be possible as those showers move through. While severe weather is not expected, thunderstorms may have some downpours with thunder and lightning, and gusty winds on the order of 30-40 mph. Pockets of heavy rain MIGHT cause a threat for ice jams on some rivers, creeks, and streams; but widespread flooding should not be a problem.

As the storm pulls away on Sunday, we could see a brief transition to purely snow in the early morning hours before the system finally departs. Gusty west winds up to 40 mph will blow in some cooler air. Highs Sunday should still be into the 40s, but we’ll be in the middle 30s Monday afternoon. Snow showers look to pass SOUTH of the area Monday, and the middle of next week is looking fairly quiet across Northeast Wisconsin.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S/SE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening, then clouds increase. Cold and calm. LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable temps. Freezing rain or a mix develops late at NIGHT. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning freezing rain, especially NORTH of GB. Rain showers during the day. Thunderstorms (non-severe) possible in the evening. Breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: A chance of light morning mix or snow. Then windy with some sun. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow passing SOUTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Breezy, but milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Light snow or a wintry mix possible LATE. HIGH: 39

