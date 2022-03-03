Advertisement

Appleton Police officer honored as “Woman Police Officer of the Year”

Sgt. Carrie Peters was named the Wisconsin Association of Women Police's Officer of the Year
By Emily Matesic
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - March is “Women’s History Month” and an Appleton Police officer has solidified her spot in the history books. Earlier this week, Sgt. Carrie Peters was named “Woman Police Officer of the Year” by a Wisconsin organization.

Sgt. Peters, the 2021 Wisconsin Association of Women Police’s “Woman Police Officer of the Year,” has been with the Appleton Police Department since 2008. After learning the ropes of the job more than a decade ago, Peters, a social work and human services major, was given the opportunity to work on projects she was really passionate about. That includes work with the elderly, specifically those with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and how the Appleton Police Department responds to those calls.

“A lot of officers are trained in crisis intervention response for people with mental health issues and that’s hugely important, but people who are living with some form of dementia or cognitive impairment actually require a different response,” says Sgt. Peters.

But her work didn’t end there, as she also took an interest in collaborating with the city’s refugee population. She says, “I started to begin a program of educational presentations for them so that way they could understand different laws and what police do in the community and to build positive relationships with them.”

Sgt. Peters’s ability to create programs, outside of the typical patrol work, is what led her assistant chief to nominate her for the award. According to Asst. Chief Polly Olson, “She has strong passion and is able to make connections with people that is very unique to her that we really see a lot of value in it in our organization.”

While appreciative of the award, Sgt. Peters finds more satisfaction not only in the difference her programs are making here in Appleton but also in other communities hopefully soon too. She adds, “The important part is now it’s expanding its reach. And my hope is that more law enforcement agencies see the value in training their officers in dementia response because it will make a huge impact in your community.”

And Sgt. Peters has other ideas she’s working on to continue her positive impact on the city she serves.

