Wisconsin passes 12,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll passed 12,000 on Wednesday. The state added 1,000 people to the toll in a little over a month.

Forty death reports were submitted to the state in the past 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 12,012 since the pandemic reached the state 25 months ago -- and a little under 24 months since the first deaths. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 12 of those deaths occurred in the past 30 days, leaving the 7-day average at 11 deaths per day. If you counted all death reports given to the DHS in the past week, regardless of when they died, the state received an average 30 reports per day.

Five counties in Northeast Wisconsin accounted for 12 of the 40 deaths reported: Brown (5), Marinette (1), Outagamie (3), Sheboygan (1) and Waushara (2).

Date Deaths Days to reach March 2, 2022 12,012 33 January 28, 2022 11,062 30 December 29, 2021 10,014 29 November 30, 2021 9,019 60 October 1, 2021 8,009 128 May 26, 2021 7,003 110 February 5, 2021 6,020 30 January 6, 2021 5,039 25 December 12, 2020 4,041 21 November 21, 2020 3,005 21 October 31, 2020 2,031 81 August 11, 2020 1,006 145 March 19, 2020 2

These grim numbers come while the number of coronavirus cases continues falling. The state says tests confirmed 666 new cases since the last report, and the 7-day average fell from 645 to 600 cases per day. The 7-day average is at its lowest point since late July last year. The percentage of all tests in the last week that were positive decreased again from 4.4% to a positivity rate of 4.1%.

The DHS says the spread of the COVID-19 virus is very high in 6 counties now and it’s high in the other 66. There are no counties where the spread of the virus is still critically high, and also none where it’s moderate or low. Menominee County is the only one of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s wider viewing area that still has a very high spread.

There were fewer than 30 counties that saw no significant change in case numbers over the last two weeks -- including Menominee County -- while the majority of counties saw cases continue to shrink. Statewide over the past two weeks there were 218.5 confirmed coronavirus cases for every 100,000 Wisconsinites, which is down 39% since February 16.

No significant change: Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee, Waupaca, Waushara

Shrinking: Brown, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Winnebago

For the first time since August 9 last year, there are fewer than 500 COVID-19 patients across Wisconsin’s 138 hospitals.

The DHS data show 52 admissions reported in the past day, but there are 24 fewer patients after taking discharges and deaths into consideration. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 487 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Wednesday, including 94 in ICU, which is 1 fewer patient in intensive care than a day ago.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 54 patients, with 8 in ICU -- 3 fewer in intensive care and 4 fewer in hospitals. The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals have 37 COVID-19 patients -- 2 more than yesterday -- with the number in ICU unchanged at 5.

A total 58,838 people were ever hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, or 4.26% of all cases. That’s a slight increase from 4.25% a day earlier. We estimate the state is averaging 49 hospital admissions per day for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

More than 1,000 Wisconsinites (1,056) were added to the list of getting COVID-19 vaccinations, the largest one-day increase since last Friday and only the second time in 10 days that the one-day increase was over 1,000, which had been the norm almost since vaccinations began in December, 2020. The DHS data show 1,551 people completed their vaccine series and 2,701 more received a booster shot since the last state report.

Since vaccinations began, there have been almost 9.3 million doses administered in Wisconsin, including more than 1.9 million boosters.

Currently, 63.9% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose (3,728,490 people), including 60.4% of the population that completed their vaccine series (3,523,320 people). This also includes 32.7% of the population that received a booster (1,908,758 people). About 6% of the population is under 5 and ineligible for a vaccine.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/23.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 59.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/53.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/58.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.4% (+0.1) 62.4% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.7% 54.4% Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 49.9% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.1% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.4% 49.8% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.6% 52.9% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.6% 49.7% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% (+0.1) 54.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.8% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 57.9% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.7% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.0% 76.2% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% 50.8% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.0% 61.0% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.6% 45.7% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.6% 59.8% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.2% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.0% 58.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 296,989 (62.6%) 283,743 (59.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 328,826 (59.8%) 313,543 (57.0%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,728,490 (63.9%) 3,523,320 (60.4%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,621 cases (+24) (382 deaths) (+5)

Calumet – 11,445 cases (+3) (92 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,967 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,224 cases (+13) (267 deaths)

Door – 6,545 cases (50 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 806 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,210 cases (+16) (219 deaths)

Forest - 2,425 cases (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,712 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,155 cases (+1) (49 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,291 cases (+4) (69 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,546 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,852 cases (61 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,183 cases (+7) (151 deaths)

Marinette - 9,601 cases (+3) (97 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,855 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,833 (+1) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,280 cases (84 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,111 cases (+16) (319 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 9,691 cases (+2) (118 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,230 cases (+14) (250 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,247 cases (+4) (192 deaths)

Waushara – 4,956 cases (+2) (67 deaths) (+2)

Winnebago – 43,464 cases (+19) (314 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

