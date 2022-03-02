SPOTTY LIGHT SNOW STILL POSSIBLE TODAY

Some areas have already seen some light snow showers today. Those spotty light snow showers will remain a possibility through the afternoon, but we will completely get rid of that chance this evening. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 30s, and winds will pick up with gusts up to 20 mph possible this evening.

Overnight, skies will turn partly cloudy, and north winds will usher in some much colder air. Get ready for a cold start to your Thursday with single digit wind chills as you wake up. Aside from the cold start, tomorrow isn’t looking too bad. Temperatures will be cooler than today, but we will have plenty of sunshine around tomorrow with just some scattered fair weather clouds around from time to time.

The quiet weather will be short lived as our next weathermaker is set to move through the area this weekend. Overnight friday, some freezing rain or sleet will be possible, and that will last through Saturday morning in some spots. Throughout the day Saturday, temperatures will be warming into the middle 40s in most spots, which means we will likely see a transitions to purely rain, except for areas close to the Wisconsin/Michigan border. Rain showers, and possible even some thunder, will last throughout the day Saturday, and even into Saturday night. Sunday morning, however, we may see a brief transition to snow before that system finally begins to pull away.

As this weathermaker makes its departure from the area, strong west winds will blow, with gusts that may climb above 40 mph. Stay tuned for updates throughout the rest of the week!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Snow showers... minor accumulations. Turning breezy. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: A breezy evening. Partly cloudy. LOW: 9, with single digit chills

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. Clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Snow showers and freezing rain developing at NIGHT. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning freezing rain/sleet, then showers. Thunder possible in the evening. HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: A chance of morning rain or a mix. Then windy with clearing skies. HIGH: 42, then falling LOW: 25

MONDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 39

