President Biden, First Lady visit Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WBAY) - “When we use taxpayers’ dollars to rebuild America, we’re going to do it by buying American. Buy American products. Support American jobs.”

President Joe Biden spoke at the University of Wisconsin-Superior Wednesday afternoon, his first stop outside Washington after Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech.

A Marquette University Law School poll that coincided with the president’s visit shows Biden has a 43% approval rating in the Badger State while 52% disapprove of the job he’s doing.

Inside the Yellowjacket Union at UW-Superior, President Biden touted a plan he hopes will give the economy even more of a boost as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we use taxpayer dollars to build American, we buy American.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden flew in to Duluth aboard Air Force One. Their motorcade into Wisconsin crossed the John A. Blatnik Bridge, a 60-year-old bridge that’s deteriorated enough that large trucks and heavy vehicles can’t use it to between the two port cities.

The president used that to tout his infrastructure law, which will fix not only bridges but also clean up the Great Lakes and waterways. “This legislation is about a lot more than the bridge or bridges, it’s about the opportunity across the region and across the country, investing in your port, your airports and more. This isn’t just about bridges and highways. It goes much behind that, and I’m here at the intersection of all these things -- your airports, the ports, the river, the lake, the bridges, the highway.”

He acknowledged inflation is a huge concern for working families and offered a solution.

“We know despite this historic recovery too many families are struggling with high costs. I get it. Our top priority must be getting prices under control,” he said. “We have a choice: One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better way to fight inflation: Lower your costs, not your wages.”

The Republican congressmen who represent the Superior and Duluth areas, Tom Tiffany and Pete Stauber, issued a statement reading in part, “Let us be clear, we support funding for the Great Lakes and the Twin Ports. However, only a fraction of the Biden administration’s ‘infrastructure’ spending is dedicated to real infrastructure needs while pouring billions into ‘green’ giveaways and Big City public transit systems, shortchanging rural America.”

Biden is the first sitting president to visit Superior since President Harry Truman in 1948. The president spoke at the Yellowjacket Union on the campus of UW-Superior.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and wife Kathy were among those waiting to greet the Bidens on the tarmac in Minnesota.

“The First Lady and I are on our way to Wisconsin to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver for the American people. See you soon, Superior!”

The Infrastructure Law promises to “rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities that have too often been left behind.”

Political observers also say the president’s choice of Wisconsin highlights the importance of the state in the upcoming midterm elections with what’s likely to be a hotly contested U.S. Senate race that could be a factor for which party holds the majority in Congress.

A Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday shows President Biden with a 43 percent approval rating in Wisconsin, while 52 percent of voters surveyed disapprove of the job he’s doing in office.

Inflation is a big issue for voters in Wisconsin. The poll shows 68 percent of voters are very concerned about rising costs.

