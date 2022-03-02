OCASSIONAL SNOW SHOWERS TODAY

A weak “clipper” disturbance is tracking into Wisconsin, as it follows the fast northwest flow of the jet stream. This weathermaker doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with. So we’re only expecting light snow today, with totals staying under an inch. It may be enough snow to create some slick spots during the midday and afternoon hours.

Temperatures will be seasonable today, with highs in the 30s. However, with a breezy north wind into this evening, a brief shot of colder weather arrives into tomorrow morning. Wind chills early Thursday will be in the single digits, with below zero “feel-like” temperatures across the Northwoods. High temperatures later tomorrow will only reach the 20s.

Ahead of a stronger storm system that’s heading our way, we’re expecting temperatures to rise into the weekend. As that warmer air passes over top of the colder air closer to the ground, a round of freezing rain may develop late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Travel may be quite icy to start the weekend. Any freezing rain will turn to rain showers by midday Saturday, as temperatures rise through the 30s and into the 40s. There’s also a chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening, as low pressure arrives. Severe weather is not expected, but some pockets of heavier rainfall will be possible.

As this weathermaker moves away on Sunday, any rain and snow showers will come to an end. Strong west winds will blow, with gusts that may climb above 40 mph.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Snow showers... Less than an inch. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: A breezy evening. Partly cloudy. LOW: 10, with single digit chills

THURSDAY: Colder and mostly sunny. Clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few flakes. Snow showers and freezing rain developing at NIGHT. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Morning icy rain, then showers. Thunder possible in the evening. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: A chance of morning rain or snow. Then windy with clearing skies. HIGH: 41, then falling LOW: 24

MONDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 39

