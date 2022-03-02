Advertisement

Neuman gets life with chance for parole for Fond du Lac shooting

(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - One of two men convicted in a fatal shooting in Fond du Lac County has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 31 years. Twenty-six-year-old Devon Neuman was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 shooting death of Logan Foster.

Neuman was convicted by a jury in July of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. A judge can consider a parole eligibility date.

Officials say Neuman and Jesse Schultz tried to rob the victim outside the Press Box Tavern in Fond du Lac before he was killed.

Schultz was earlier sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in the slaying.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz testifies at a hearing February 21, 2022
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES: Waupaca County sheriff testifies reports are routinely altered
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Critics blast discussion of decertification from Gableman report, hearing
Sign outside Suring schools
Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death rate rises as cases fall

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
People filled the bleachers at a school board meeting in Suring on March 2, 2022
Suring superintendent placed on administrative leave
Jeffrey Dahmer (in orange jumpsuit" is brought into court
Exclusive: Dahmer journalist says Green Bay suspect had interest in Milwaukee killer
The Bidens arrive in Duluth ahead of their visit to Superior.
President Biden, First Lady visit Wisconsin
Candle in Dark Room.
Green Bay church hosts prayer service for Ukraine