Judge rules against Vos, Gableman in open records lawsuit

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has ruled that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman denied or delayed access to requested public records related to the investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington put his ruling on hold pending a hearing on Tuesday.

Remington also ruled that Vos and Gableman would be responsible for covering legal costs of the liberal group American Oversight that brought the lawsuit.

He also fined Vos, Gableman and the Assembly $1,000 each, fines that would likely be paid by taxpayers if they stand.

