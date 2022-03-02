Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The future of the U.S. Supreme Court

St. Norbert College political science professor Charley Jacobs talks about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Last month, President Biden made Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Conservative voices have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court and Jackson’s confirmation wouldn’t change that, but St. Norbert College political science professor Charley Jacobs says she could be an influential voice nonetheless.

In an interview on Action 2 News at 4:30, Jacobs talks about Jackson’s potential tenure on the high court, how he expects she’d have an impact even with her dissents, and that her legal background as a public defender who “sees the law through the eyes of those who have been arrested” could influence other justices. She would be the first public defender to ever sit on the high court.

But first Jackson would need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Jacobs talks about what she faces and whether she’ll have a quick or drawn out confirmation process.

