Gutekunst says other GMs haven’t reached out about a trade for Rodgers

INDIANAPOLIS (WBAY) -The NFL Combine is underway, and to no surprise, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said there’s no update on Aaron Rodgers.

However, what may come to a slight surprise, he did say no other GMs have reached out to him asking about a price for a trade for Rodgers.

“You kind of gotta have Plan B and Plan C and those things,” Gutekunst said. “It’s really no different than- it garners a lot of attention because of the player and his status, but it’s really no different.”

As for Davante Adams, Gutekunst says they have been talking to him camp.

“Those two situations are completely different. They’re two different players in their own situations, both great in their own right, and we’re really lucky to have them. Hopefully be able to have them both, but they’re separate,” The Packers GM said.

Gutekunst also reiterated he would love to keep All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas if possible. But he acknowledged the team still has some moves to make with that salary cap.

“It’s not drastic or anything. We’ve done the stuff- I don’t wanna say easy- but the stuff we knew we were kinda going to go about right away. We like to do things kind of as we go, “Gutekunst said.

Meanwhile, this week is also about scouting draft prospect at the NFL Combine.

“You love for guys to come in and play right away. There’s always some guys, whether it be from small schools or big schools that have maybe a little big more development. We’ve taken some of those guys in the past. We won’t shy away from that because of this year,” Gutekunst said.

The NFL Draft starts on April 28th, but there are important dates coming even sooner. March 16th is the start of free agency and the date Rodgers is expected to make his decision before.

Gutekunst did say, once they figure out the Rodgers situation, other moves will follow.

