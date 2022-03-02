Green Bay Council votes to reduce certain marijuana possession fines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay council members voted to reduce certain fines for marijuana possession and use within city limits.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, members unanimously voted to update the fines someone would get for violating the city code of possession of marijuana. “We were asked by the common council to work with the mayor’s office and with the city attorney’s office on what that might look like just to update the forfeiture amounts for some of those offenses,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis.

Here is a breakdown of the proposed changes to the ordinance:

An adult in possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, as well as consumption, in a private space, will not receive a city fine. Court fees will still have to be paid which comes to $61.00 An adult in possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana in a public space, excluding vehicles in operation specifically, will not receive a city fine. Court fees will still have to be paid which comes to $61. If an adult is found consuming marijuana in a public place, which includes a parked car, will receive a city fine of $500. With court costs, the fine would come to a total of $691. If a person is under the age of 21, regardless of private or public space, they will receive a city citation and court fees. It is illegal for anyone under 21 to knowingly possess or consume alcoholic beverages. A first offense would be a fine of $100-$200, 2nd offense in a year would be $300-$400, 3rd offense in a year is $300-$500 and the 4th offense in a year is $500-$1000 fine.

“We still take it very seriously. Obviously, anybody driving under the influence of marijuana that’s an unacceptable risk to public safety. Anyone trafficking illegally in marijuana can still expect to be held accountable, especially if that marijuana is getting into the hands of kids, it is it’s not okay with us for kids to use marijuana…. That is not the intent of this sort of modification of the forfeiture structure. It’s for those adult, private-use low-level marijuana possession offenses,” said Chief Davis.

An amendment to the underage marijuana possession ordinance will likely be approved by all city council members at the next full council meeting. If everything goes to plan, the newly updated ordinance will go into effect by late spring.

